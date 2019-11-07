"I am at peace, my souls at rest; there is no need for tears, for with your love I was so blessed" Marquis Denzel Thompson, 31, of Charlottesville, Va., departed his life suddenly due to an automobile accident on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Marquis was born on November 13, 1987, to Tara Shermane' Thompson Cook. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, William and Catherine Anthony and James and Harriett Thompson. He was a graduate of Charlottesville High School. He was currently employed by Rudy's Dry Cleaners. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Tara Thompson Cook of Clarkesville, Tenn.; children, Markasia Thompson of Charlottesville, Va. and Camren Thompson of Scottsville, Va.; a fiance', Lana Woodford; siblings, Kiara Jones of Clarkesville, Tenn., DelMarco Thompson of Lakewood, Wash., Dennie Frye, and Marica Anderson of Charlottesville, Va.; maternal grandparents, Sherman and Katherine Thompson of Charlottesville, Va.; aunts and uncles, Crystal Taylor of Boston, Mass., Sherman Thompson Jr and Kim of Troy, Va., Tonya Taylor and Sabena Thompson of Charlottesville, Va.; cousins, Tatianna, Marktika, Raekwon, Justice, Eric, Quincy, Lakia, Jakhi, and Malachi; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 113 6th St N.W., Charlottesville, Va. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
