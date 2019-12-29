Matilda Thompson, 86, of Crozet, Va., passed away on December 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 28, 1933, to the late parents, James A. Thompson and Parthena Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa White, and a grandson, James A. Johnson. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Gilbert, James Alexander and William, and one sister, Josehine Waller, Family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, and a special thank you to Jen Frye and Edith Thomas for their kindness and service. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Matilda Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries