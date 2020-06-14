Michael Woods Thompson, 69, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A son of the late Clarence Woods Thompson and Jean (Gilbert) Thompson, he was born on March 30, 1951, in Waynesboro. He graduated from Buffalo Gap High School in 1969, and served in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1973. Mr. Thompson retired after 34 years from the University of Virginia Medical Center as a patient care assistant. Services will be private for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in memory of Michael, you go fishing. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

