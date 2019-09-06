Bobby Leon Tilley, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., died on September 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Henry County on September 4, 1933, to the late Lemmie Lee Tilley and Alice Gertrude Joyce Tilley. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca M. Tilley; one son, Steven Grant Tilley and wife, Barbara, of Staunton, Va.; one daughter, Denise Tilley Hensel of Huntersville, N.C.; one sister, Sharon Warren and husband J.D., of Mechanicsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Seth Aiden Hensel, Matthew Richard Champion, and Megan Collette Champion; two nephews, Blake Warren and Jared Warren of Richmond, Va., and their spouses and children. He was a member and very active in the Crozet Baptist Church and retired from Columbia Propane as District Manager. He was in the U.S. Army for 30 years and retired as a Colonel. The family will received friends at the Crozet Baptist Church, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service being held at 11 a.m. A family graveside service will be held at the Old Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett, Va. at 3 p.m. following the church service in Crozet, Va. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.