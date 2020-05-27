Cora B."Dolly" Tillman Cora B. "Dolly" Tillman, it is with great sadness and in loving memory that we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Cora Bertha "Dolly" Tillman, 76, of San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, San Jose, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson Obediah Jones and Cora Agnes Ayers Jones; husband, of more than 50 years, Warren Granville Tillman and four siblings. She was born and raised in Charlottesville Va., and leaves to mourn her passing two children, son, Gaylord Fitzgerald Tillman; daughter, Samantha Cortez Tillman; granddaughter, Samone Cortni Tillman; brothers, Arthur Thomas Jones and William Asby Jones. When COVID 19 restrictions permit, a memorial service in her honor will be held. Services of Comfort are entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, San Jose, Calif.

