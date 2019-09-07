Ruth Elizabeth Williams Tinsley, 89, of Radiant, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home. She was born on February 6, 1930, to the late Prentiss Brown Williams and R. Distie Collier Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Oscar "Hot" Tinsley; brothers, Beverly, Lonnie, Hubert, and Parker Williams; and sister, Audrey Williams Lohr. Ruth was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church and retired from American Silk Mill in Orange, Va. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, as well as several special caregivers. A special thank you to Jim Alexander and Kristie Dobyns for caring for "Aunt Rita". Thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont for care given to Ruth. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Kyle Balderson. Interment will be in church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Contributions may be made to Madison Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 255, Madison, Va. 22727 or Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 868, Madison, Va. 22727.
