May 25, 1946 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Eleanor P. Tomasino, 73, of Lake Monticello, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after spending only 18 hours at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care, surrounded by her loved ones. She fought a brave battle against a rare and incurable disease of pulmonary hyptertension, especially in the last three years. Eleanor was born on May 25, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Salvatore Bonura and Josephine Bonura. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Joseph A. Tomasino, and mother-in-law, Geroloma Napoli Tomasino; plus two sister-in-law, Dominica and Margaret. Our biggest loss in the family was over our beloved son-in-law, Brett Landsman, his untimely death changed the direction of our immediate family and left a lot of pain and sorrow. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 56 years, Anthony J. Tomasino; daughters, Lisa Tomasino Landsman, Cara Tomasino and Theresa, Joanna Tomasino McNally and Jeffrey McNally, and her only son, Joseph Tomasino. She was especially proud of her seven grandchildren, Jason and Jared Landsman, Brandon, Gavin, and Ella McNally, Michael Tomasino, and Rafael Hatch; also her loving brothers, Alfred Bonura (Donna) and Robert Bonura (Mary). Eleanor was a wife, mother, and homemaker while raising and guiding our four children. She was very proud that all of her children graduated college with various degrees. She herself returned to college for a couple of years. She was also a business owner, owning and operating a beauty salon for six years in Deer Park, New York. We moved to Lake Monticello in 1996, upon retirement from Dix Hills, New York. She wanted to say a special goodbye to all her Lake Monticello friends, especially to Mary, Connie, and to all the others who have been so kind; and to her New York best friend Florence Catania, as they grew up together and remained very close - they were like sisters. A special thank you to Doctor Joseph H. Evans, who has been our doctor for over 18 years. She loved and admired him like he was part of our family. Memorial and funeral services will be at a later date, once the virus situation gets under control, as everything in Virginia and New York is severely restricted. Funeral details to be announced for a New York burial. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903

