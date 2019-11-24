Jeanne Barkley Tomlin, 98, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her granddaughter's home in Salem, Va. Jeanne was born in Mishawaka, Ind., May 24, 1921. During World War II, she was a member of the first WAAC battalion sent overseas. She served at Hdqts. Squadron 8th Air Force at High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England. There she met and married her first husband, Grover W. Wood of Warren, Va. After their wartime service, they returned to Indiana and later moved to Virginia, had four children together and eventually divorced. Jeanne married Walter Purcell Tomlin in 1968. They shared many happy years in Crozet, Va., Waynesboro, Va., Anderson, S.C. and Atlanta, Ga. She served as Past Matron of Waynesboro Chapter #105 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Emanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood, Va. Jeanne was the wife of Walter P. Tomlin(deceased) and the mother of five children, Mary W. DeBerry, Athens, Ga., Douglas C. Wood, Waynesboro, Va., Patricia W. Marshall, Barboursville, Va., David R. Wood (deceased), and Michael K. Tomlin, Las Vegas, Nev. She was the stepmother of Deborah Tomlin, Richmond, Thomas Tomlin, Concord, N.C., Patricia Adams, Richmond and James Tomlin, Charlottesville. She had fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother, a fierce patriot, and a kind friend. Her family will miss her and cherish their memories of her. A private funeral will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.