Bonita Ann Crickenberger Toms, 65, born on November 8, 1954, passed away on March 14, 2020, in Scottsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, William Crickenberger and mother, Carrie Crickenberger and Baby Girl (her beloved miniature daschund). She is survived by her fiance', Curt Cloude; her sons, Dana Campbell (De De) and Mark Campbell (Jill); her daughter, Barbara Royston; her sister, Ilene Robinson. Known as "Nona" to her grandchildren, Jordan Thacker and Kayla Campbell; Noah Campbell, Jake and Elena Athas; Katlin, Kendall and Kelsey Gordon, she also unofficially adopted Shaun and Jessica Barbour as her own. Bonita also leaves behind nieces, Amber Lanter, Nikki Brooman, Maggie and Lilly Brookman; and nephew, Jacob Tomlin. Bonita's nursing career began early becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse immediately after graduating from Albemarle High School. Later as a mother of three teenagers, she returned to college and graduated from Blue Ridge Community College as a Registered Nurse. She was determined to be the best nurse possible. Very recently Bonita retired from the University of Virginia, after 26 years of service, where she helped build Crossroads Family Medicine in North Garden, Virginia. The Crossroads family, staff, past and present residents, providers, and most of all, patients meant the world to her. Prior to working at Crossroads, Bonita was employed by Hospice of the Piedmont where she took pride in making sure patients and families were comfortable and supported. She was well-loved in Crozet after practicing for 12 years at Albemarle Medical Associates, which eventually became Crozet Family Medicine. Her nursing career started at Martha Jefferson Hospital as a medical surgical nurse and later, a labor and delivery nurse for three years. During her career, she built long lasting relationships with peers and patients. Bonita dedicated her life to caring for others. She exhibited such empathy to all she came in contact with. She fulfilled her purpose in life by selflessly nurturing each and every one. She was always giving...giving her heart, her smile and caring hands. She often quoted Florence Nightingale and viewed her as influential to her nursing practice. Dr. Thomas Bain, Dr. Andrew Lockman, Dr. Dave Slawson, Dr. Peter Ham were some of Bonita's favorite colleagues as they shared similar philosophies surrounding patient-centered care. Bonita also loved her animals. She adopted a new puppy and named her Ellie and spoiled her rotten. In addition to Ellie, Bonita loved crafts, sewing, yard saling and antique picking. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in Crozet, Virginia, from 6 until 8 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Albemarle County SPCA. "For the sick it is important to have the best." --Florence Nightingale

To plant a tree in memory of Bonita Toms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

