Patricia L. Trainum, of Charlottesville, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on August 9, 1933, she was the daughter of Nora Hicks Van Dael Clements and Joseph Van Dael. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ray D. Trainum; her daughter, Susan Gail Trainum; three sisters and one brother. Patricia is survived by her son, Doug Trainum and his partner, Linda McClellam; her daughter, Paula and her husband, Keith Hamlett; and one sister, Karen Sue Moss. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Shawn Trainum, Heath Trainum, Devin Hamlett and Alyssa Hamlett; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-children. For her time, dedication and love in taking care of our mother, a special thanks to Anna Walker. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
