Barbara Lee "Bonkey" Turner Barbara Lee "Bonkey" Turner, 58, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on July 12, 1961, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., a daughter of the late John E. Turner and Gracilee Jones Turner Gregory. In addition to her parents, Bonkey was preceded in death by her son, Corey; and three brothers, George "Popeye", John Jr. "Bug", and Gordon R. "Gigi" Turner. She leaves to cherish memories three children, Christina "Nicky" Turner, Brittany (Shawn) Thomas and Claude (Archelle) Booker, all of Charlottesville; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; five sisters, Martha Jones and Virginia (Richard) Geter of Keene, Va., Linda (Elder Thomas) Carey of Charlottesville, Naasira El-Abdullah (Rylander) Carter of Louisa, Va., and Shirley Bama of Baltimore, Md.; and one brother, James Turner of Crozet, Va. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 7725 Porters Road, Esmont, Va., with Bishop Michael Jackson officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries