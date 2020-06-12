Don Cornelius Turner, 41, of Keene, Va., departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on October 29, 1978, at UVA Medical Center, a son of Walter D. Booker (Ada) of Charlottesville and Virginia "Genny" Turner-Geter (Richard) of Keene. Don attended Charlottesville Public Schools and National Business College. He was a certified plumber and an awesome artist who specialized in tattoos. Don enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing video games, bonfires, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved a good "TURN UP." In addition to his parents, Don leaves to cherish memories a loving wife, Trella Turner of Arrington, Va.; three children, Tapreeya and Lil Don of Charlottesville, and DeAndrel Turner of Buckingham, Va.; three stepchildren, Tyrah, Tierra, and Malcom Stewart, all of Arrington; two step-grandchildren, Braniyah and Niyan Marshall; six siblings, Jermaine Amos, Marvin Turner, Lorenzo Saylor, Lynn Shelton, Antron Mills, and Devonta Mills, all of Charlottesville and many other relatives and friends who will truly miss him. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 6565 Esmont Road, Keene, Va. The family requests that everyone follow the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

