Shirley M. Turner, 83, of Madison, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1165 Mud Road, Madison, Va., where funeral services will follow on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. The family will also receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, Culpeper, Va.

