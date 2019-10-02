Sterling E. Turner, age 61, born on September 9, 1958, of Richmond, Va., passed away suddenly at his residence on September 17, 2019. He leaves behind a brother, Leon Turner of Charlottesville Va., and two sisters, Judith Witherspoon of Bristow, Va., and Sharon Hayes of Manassas, Va. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth Street, N.W., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Interment of his cremains will be held at Quantico Marine Base, Quantico, Va., on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 p.m., where he will receive military honors. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. Condolences may be rendered to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

