Sterling E. Turner, age 61, born on September 9, 1958, of Richmond, Va., passed away suddenly at his residence on September 17, 2019. He leaves behind a brother, Leon Turner of Charlottesville Va., and two sisters, Judith Witherspoon of Bristow, Va., and Sharon Hayes of Manassas, Va. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth Street, N.W., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Interment of his cremains will be held at Quantico Marine Base, Quantico, Va., on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 p.m., where he will receive military honors. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. Condolences may be rendered to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.