Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz, 79, of Oak Shade Road, Orange, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence in Orange. Born February 13, 1941 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kelly McDaniel and Ruby Breeden McDaniel. She was also predeceased by her husband, Carroll W. Utz and a brother, Melvin R. "Dickie" McDaniel. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and retired after 30 years working in the cafeteria at Prospect Heights Middle School. She loved to travel with her friends Brenda Lloyd and Joanne McGhee. She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Utz Velasco and husband, Victor, of Orange; and two sisters, Edith M. Lanford and husband, R. C. and Juanita "Faye" Martin, both of Orange. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a graveside funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, Va. 22960 or the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky. Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

