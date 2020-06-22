February 13, 1941 - June 20, 2020 Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz, 79, of Oak Shade Road, Orange died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence in Orange. Born on February 13, 1941, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kelly McDaniel and Ruby Breeden McDaniel; she was also predeceased by her husband, Carroll W. Utz and a brother, Melvin R. "Dickie" McDaniel. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and retired after 30 years working in the cafeteria at Prospect Heights Middle School. She loved to travel with her friends Brenda Lloyd and Joanne McGhee. She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Utz Velasco and husband, Victor of Orange; and two sisters, Edith M. Lanford and husband, R. C., and Juanita "Faye" Martin, both of Orange. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Graham Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Utz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

