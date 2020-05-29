Gerald Gordon Utz of Brightwood, Va., passed away at the age of 75, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center. He was born on February 14, 1945, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of the late Jesse Thomas Utz and Alice (Kit) Utz. Gerald was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Joyce Gates, Peggy June Carpenter, and Deborah Susan McLain and one brother, Thomas "Dickie" Richard Utz. Gerald graduated from Madison County High School in 1963. He was a loving husband of 54 years to Edna Carpenter Utz. Gerald retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 41 years of service (24 years in Preliminary Engineering and 17 years as a contract administrator). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna C. Utz; daughter, Sharon U. Johnson and husband, Daniel, of Barboursville, Va.; a son, Stephen R. Utz of Culpeper, Va.; two grandchildren, Amelia (Mia) Johnson and Leslie Johnson; a sister, Mary (Betty) U. Nichol of Charlottesville, Va.; a brother, Robert (Bobby) E. Utz and wife, Betty, of Brightwood; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brightwood conducted by Pastor Tim Duggins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Fire Department, P.O. Box 255, Madison, VA 22727 or the Madison County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868, Madison, VA 22727.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.