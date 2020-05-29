Gerald Gordon Utz of Brightwood, Va., passed away at the age of 75, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center. He was born on February 14, 1945, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of the late Jesse Thomas Utz and Alice (Kit) Utz. Gerald was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Joyce Gates, Peggy June Carpenter, and Deborah Susan McLain and one brother, Thomas "Dickie" Richard Utz. Gerald graduated from Madison County High School in 1963. He was a loving husband of 54 years to Edna Carpenter Utz. Gerald retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 41 years of service (24 years in Preliminary Engineering and 17 years as a contract administrator). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna C. Utz; daughter, Sharon U. Johnson and husband, Daniel, of Barboursville, Va.; a son, Stephen R. Utz of Culpeper, Va.; two grandchildren, Amelia (Mia) Johnson and Leslie Johnson; a sister, Mary (Betty) U. Nichol of Charlottesville, Va.; a brother, Robert (Bobby) E. Utz and wife, Betty, of Brightwood; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brightwood conducted by Pastor Tim Duggins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Fire Department, P.O. Box 255, Madison, VA 22727 or the Madison County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868, Madison, VA 22727.

