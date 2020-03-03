Elder James Toliver Utz, 89, of Madison, was peacefully carried home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Grace Health and Rehab in Stanardsville, Va. He was born on October 14, 1930, to the late Granville Hollister Utz and Clara Ella Knight Utz. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Jones Duffer, Cherie Dowden, and Charlotte Brooking. He is survived by his wife, Betty Shepherd Utz; two sons, Gary Utz and wife, Sharon and Ronnie Utz and wife, Fannie; a daughter, Jamesa Ford and husband, Tim; three brothers, Granville Hollister Utz Jr., Coleman Utz and wife, Virginia, and Royce Utz and wife, Virginia; a sister, Emily Amos; four grandsons, Jimmy Utz, Brandon Utz, Robbie Ford, and Jay Ford; two granddaughters, Betty Jo Wynham and Leah Utz; and three great-grandchildren, Gracie Utz, Josie Cate Wynham, and Bryce Wynham. For many years, he owned and operated the Madison Atlantic Station. Later, he was employed at the Madison Wood Preservers until he retired. Elder Utz was a member of Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church and faithfully served Primitive Baptist Churches in Virginia and West Virginia as a minister for nearly forty years. He loved to share the glorious gospel, declaring the message of salvation by grace through the finished work of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Kimberly Adams, 339 Larchmont Circle, Ruckersville, VA 22968, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.