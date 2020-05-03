December 15, 1933 - Monday, April 20, 2020 Vishnampet Sivaramakrishnan Vaidhyanathan passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Charlottesville Virginia at the age of 86. He was a scientist and scholar. He was born in Madras South India, came to the United States to pursue his Ph.D. in 1955 at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Ill. In Little Rock, he met Virginia Evans whom he married in 1965. They married, despite the miscegenation laws in place at the time. They moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he was a tenured professor at SUNY Buffalo in Biophysics and Physiology for 35 years. After retirement they moved to Miami, Fla. for 15 years (near their daughters) before moving close to their son and his family in Charlottesville, Va. He was a Diamond Life Master bridge player with over 5,375 master points. He had a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in 1992 and survived on it for almost 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; son Siva; daughter,. Mehala; daughter, Vedana; daughter-in-law, Melissa; son-in-law, Peter; granddaughter, Jaya ;and many more brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He died surrounded by his immediate family since COVID-19 kept visitation small. He may have had a small funeral but he was loved by many all around the world and will be greatly missed. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Most Popular
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UVa professors among those urging Northam to implement stronger prevention measures
-
Fund set up in honor of NYC doctor hailed as hero for pandemic effort
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.