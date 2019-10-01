Agatha Antonia Van Delft (known as Ann), of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on the morning of Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on October 28, 1926, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to Hermanus Gerardus deBeurs and Jaanetje Kaarls. She was the eighth of nine children. Ann loved the beautiful city of Amsterdam, with all its canals, beautiful architecture and extraordinary art, and it was a particularly sad time for her during the German occupation of her beloved country during World War II. Ann met her husband of 65 years, John Van Delft, in Amsterdam after the war. They were married on June 22, 1950. He was of Dutch/Indonesian descent, and had emigrated from Jakarta after Indonesia gained independence from The Netherlands at the end of the war. He had a strong desire to come to America to pursue freedom and opportunity. On Thanksgiving Day in 1956, they were able to emigrate to Columbus, Ohio, along with their two sons, Edward and Leo. They were the only ones in their families to leave Holland to come to America. Their daughter, Geneva, was born shortly after their arrival in their new country. John quickly got a high level job with the state of Ohio, and continued his career working in the computer field for IBM, Pete Marwick Mitchell, and the federal government within the Justice Department. Ann was a homemaker, and lovingly supported her husband and cared for their children and household, while he traveled all over the world. Ann is best known for her strong faith and bright smile. Although she was quiet in nature, she was such a source of encouragement and positivity. Anybody who walked into her home was immediately treated to a "kopje thee," (cup of tea) along with some kind of sweet. Once seated at her dining table, she had a knack for drawing people out, and one always felt at ease as she made you feel as if she had all day to listen to whatever was on your mind. She had an easy laugh and used it often. She always remembered to be thankful for everything, and prayed both before and after each meal. Ann realized that having a positive attitude and faith in God was the key to happiness, and whenever dark thoughts tried to visit, her expression of "out the window you go," served her well. She was a helper by nature, and always looked for opportunities to lift others up. Ann enjoyed a lifetime of travel with her husband, gardening and always having fresh flowers in the house, walking, and reading. Ann loved all things music and singing. She read her devotions and the Bible daily, and had a deep prayer life. In later years, she spent hours doing word search books. Ann is survived by her beloved daughter, Geneva of Charlottesville, Va.; sons, Edward and Leo (Kim) of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren include Hilary (David), Erik (Brandi) Alex (Anna), all of Missouri, as well as Sam and Daniel of Richmond, Va., and Jack of Charlottesville, Va.; great-grandchildren include Avery, William, Jackson, Enik, Montie, Bailey, Hadley, Hank, Carmen, Lincoln, all of Missouri, as well as another great-grandchild due in November. Family and friends will have a private memorial service near the time of her 93rd birthday. It will be a proper high tea with the reading of her favorite Bible verses, and the planting of 1000 Dutch bulbs in the garden where her ashes will be buried. The family wishes to thank all of the staff of Our Lady of Peace, where Ann made her home along with her husband for 13 years. Their smiles, care, love, and kindnesses will never be forgotten. Also, deep appreciation goes to Tina Rutt, Nurse Practitioner, who not only provided exemplary medical care to Ann, but also was a dear friend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Salvation Army or to the International Rescue Committee.
