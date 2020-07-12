George Edward Vandenhoff Jr., of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born on November 11, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, he graduated from Chaminade High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of California Los Angeles and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. He was employed by The University of Virginia for over thirty years as a biochemist specializing in diabetes research, most recently as the Director of the Diabetes Core Lab. George was proceeded in death by his parents George Edward Vandenhoff Sr., and Grace Louise Taylor Vandenhoff. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Wiers. He is also survived by sons John Vandenhoff (Susan) and Stephen Vandenhoff (Colette), and daughter Katie Durrer (Tim). He is survived by eight grandchildren, William, Sophie, Kyle, Sarah, James, Ian, Alban, and Elizabeth. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville, Virginia.
