Patrick F. Vanderlick, 56 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Scottsville, Va., surrounded by family and friends after a brave battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphe and Yvette Vanderlick He leaves behind to celebrate his life, his wife of 29 years, Guyanna (Lori) Adcock Vanderlick; his daughter, Cassandra Martin and her husband, Marion of Arvonia Va.; and his four wonderful grandchildren, Marshall, Harmony, Allison and Jackson Martin, they were his pride and joy; his daughter, Emily Smith of South Boston, Va.; a brother, Eric and his wife, Sherry; a niece, Kristina; a nephew, Matthew; his church family at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna, where he was a Sunday School Teacher for the last 10 years. He taught the 2 to 4 year olds and loved every little one that came through his class. We are thankful to some very special people from Hospice of the Piedmont and our dear friend, Denise Lauterbach who made this journey so much easier. We were surrounded by the love of Christ with so many amazing family members and friends. He was touched by all the love. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna with Pastor Steve Feden officiating on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at 2772 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963.
