Another beautiful soul was called away from this Earth on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Daniel R. Vanderploeg Sr., 64, suddenly but peacefully passed away. He leaves behind the love of his life, Pat, whom he married when he was 18 and loved more fiercely than ever as time went on; his son, Danny Jr. and his wife, Amanda; his daughter, Tab and her husband, Josh; five grandchildren, who brought Danny more joy than words can ever express. Joshua, Grace, Willoughby, Evan and Elliott will all miss their grandfather immensely. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Vanderploeg, Mac Vanderploeg, and Gary Willoughby; his sisters, Mary-Ann Everette, Connie Pugh, and Sandy Draper; and his mother-in-law, Betty Willoughby. Danny, or Dano as many called him, grew up in Scottsville on the family farm with his seven brothers and sisters, where being a hard worker was instilled at an early age and was something he taught others by living the example by working hard until the day he passed. He mentored many young men along the way - from teaching them how to do mechanic work to giving life lessons, all while demanding they be better humans and live with integrity. Not one for an idle mind, Danny loved to use the internet to research any and everything. He could tell you exactly how to fix the engine of a D10 Dozer or what the migrating pattern of hummingbirds was. He was constantly thinking ahead and working to live out a dream - whether it was getting his Pilot's license, taking an anniversary trip to Las Vegas, or building a food truck business. Cooking was always a passion for Danny and starting Buckshot's BBQ with his on was one of the most exciting adventures he ever started. Winter time was always a struggle because his family had to endure his restlessness until the weather broke and he could set his food truck back up and cook for people again. Danny loved to make people happy and see them succeed. He never hesitated to do what he could to make someone smile or help make their life easier or achieve something. His generosity, smile, laughter, and endless unconditional love will live on through his kids and grandkids while his memory and legacy will carry on with anyone who ever knew him. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement to his effect on this world. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or an Animal Shelter of your choice. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Vanderploeg Sr., Daniel R.
