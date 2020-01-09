William Junior Vest, 58, of Charlottesville, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 25, 1961, in Charlottesville, Virginia. His parents, Connie Goodwin and Mary Ann Vest; one brother, Jerome Vest; and one sister, Ida-Mae Anderson preceded him in death. He was a longtime employee of the Charlottesville City School System and worked as a supervising custodian at Charlottesville High School. The Dallas Cowboys were his favorite team and fishing was a favorite pastime. He was formerly a member of the Elks Rivanna Lodge # 195. His survivors include two sons, William Rush and Christopher Hall; a daughter, Marika Rush; a brother, John "Edward" Vest; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School, with the Reverend Diane Carter Ewin officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Performing Arts Center one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Vest, William Junior
