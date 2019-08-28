Russell G. Via, 87, of Crozet, died at a local rehabilitation center on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Nelson County, on May 14, 1932, to the late William Clem Via and Fannie Gardner Via. He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He worked for the Virginia Linen Company, as a driver until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Freda Via of Crozet, Va.; a daughter, Penny Farrish of Batesville, Va.; a sister, Frances Pillow of Faber, Va.; one grandchild, Holly Via and husband, Bryan Davis; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Davis and Georgia Davis; three stepdaughters, and three stepsons. A service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.