March 29 1996 - August 17 2019 Michael Wayne Viar was preceded in death by his grandmother, Frances Durham Proffit; grandfather, Arlen Powell; and aunt, Wanda Morris. He leaves behind his mother, Louise Viar and James Dudley; his father, Michael Viar; sister, Tiffany Hicks; nephew, Gage Mahunick; aunts, Kim Hicks, Shirley Cromer, Pam Henkel, Robbie Candice Viar, and Davonte Eubanks; uncles, Shannon Durham, Willie Viar, and Chasity Scott Morris; grandfathers, Wayne Proffit and Michael Viar; grandmother, Patsy Powell; his best friends, Gary Shaver and Shaina, and Trey Clemmons and Taylor, and a host of cousins and other family members. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 1692 Arrow Head Valley Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
