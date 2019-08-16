"Sharing architecture expresses what I believe," said Robert Lee Vickery Jr., a great Husband, Father, Friend, Teacher, Writer, and Architect, who died on August 10, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia, surrounded by family and friends. Robert "Bob" was born on December 19, 1932, in Columbia, Missouri. His father, Robert, a writer and newspaper owner, and his mother, Margaret, fostered his and his late brother Ray's love of the outdoors and community service. Bob began his fascination with architecture while serving in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After 17 months of service, he entered Washington University's School of Architecture in the fall of 1956, having previously completed a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Advertising at the University of Missouri in 1954. While at architecture school, Bob discovered his life's passion and considered the application of 'building' as one of the most noble and practical trades of the humanities and liberal arts. After graduating from Washington University with a Bachelor of Architecture with highest honors, Bob travelled to Spain on a Fulbright Grant from 1960 to 1961. The following year, Bob married Mary L. Knudstad, a beloved partner and wife for over fifty years. After receiving Washington University's Steedman Fellowship, an architectural scholarship sponsoring research abroad, Bob and Mary embarked upon a year-long trip around the world that inspired some of Bob's future work and thinking about architecture. Upon returning to St. Louis in 1965, Bob joined Washington University's faculty as the Director of Campus Planning and Assistant Dean and Associate Professor in the School of Architecture. In 1969, Bob was invited to join the University of Virginia's School of Architecture as the Thomas Jefferson Visiting Professor in Architecture. During his three-decade tenure at UVA, Bob made an indelible mark on the University's architecture program by helping to implement the school's 4-2 architectural curriculum and by mentoring close to 4,000 students, both in Charlottesville and through travel programs in Venice and Vicenza, Italy. He is perhaps best known for teaching "Concepts of Architecture," an introductory course that provided young architects with fundamental training related to the study, theory, and practice of architecture. Bob's passion for education and providing opportunities for young architects was realized in professional practice in 1976 with the founding of VMDO Architects alongside three students Robert Moje, Lawson Drinkard, and David Oakland. The firm's first project, a dormitory for Woodberry Forest, launched a practice focused on educational design. Bob's legacy and commitment to mentorship is evident in VMDO's identity as a teaching practice committed to raising the next generation of architects in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic. After founding VMDO, Bob published Sharing Architecture in 1983 and went on to teach and lecture across the United States and abroad. Bob's contributions to the teaching and practice of architecture were recognized with several career honors, including the University of Virginia's Distinguished Teaching Award in 1994, and the Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architect's Noland Award in 2006. Bob and his wife Mary spent five decades on North First Street in Charlottesville, VA transforming three properties into homes. There, they entertained students, travelers, family, and friends and encouraged ideas that would impact the community for good. Bob's greatest loves were dinners with family and friends, a small cabin on the Conway River, memories of the Ozarks, and sharing architecture. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Vickery Sr.; mother, Margaret Ray Vickery; brother, Ray Vickery; and wife, Mary Lee Knudstad Vickery. He is survived by his daughter, Clare Margaret Vickery; son, Kevin Lee Vickery; and granddaughter, Lucy Margaret Vickery. A celebration of Bob Vickery's life will occur on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the University of Virginia's Fralin Museum of Art, 155 Rugby Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Robert and Mary Vickery Travelling Fellowship at the University of Virginia. Bob's contributions to architecture are summarized, in his words, in the following video: http://tinyurl.com/VickeryTribute
