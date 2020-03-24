May 21, 1927 - Saturday, February 29, 2020 Elko von Stillfried (von Krogh), 92, of Charlottesville, Va., died surrounded by family on February 29, 2020. Elko is survived by her sister, Betsy Funck; son, Gebhard Stillfried and his wife, Agnes, of St. Stephens Church, Va. and their two children, Franz and Charlotte; her daughter, Christiane Riederer and her husband, Max, of Ashland, Va. and their two daughters, Josephine and Elena. Elko was preceded in death by her son, Franz Stillfried; her husband of 63 years, Dominik; her sister, Christiane Willamovitz; brother, Harold von Krogh; and her parents, Mathilda and Harold von Krogh. A small family service was held at St George Catholic Church in Scottsville. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, Va.

