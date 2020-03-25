April 13, 1957 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Charles Legh Waddell of Albemarle County, died at home, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Charlie was born on April 13, 1957, in the University of Virginia Medical Center to Greatest Generation parents, Addison Tate and Aleida Mae Anderson Waddell. He shared his birthday with Thomas Jefferson. A lifelong Charlottesville/Albemarle resident, and Wahoo fan, he attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, Jack Jouett Junior High and graduated from Albemarle High School in 1975. After some years of working in his dad's business he turned his attention to his love of motorcycles and worked at Jarman's Sportcycles. Later, and for the duration of his career, he finished hardwood floors with his closest friends. Besides motorcycles, Chuck loved, and sometimes hated golf. The "I Really Really Love Golf" bumper sticker on his Red Toyota pickup bore witness to his affection. As time passed, Charlie's often solitary nature led him to spend long hours hiking his beloved Blue Ridge. He smiled broadly pointing out favorite peaks, gaps, and trails. He was a familiar friend at Durty Nelly's Pub. Charles was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by older brother, Addison Tate "Tink" Waddell II and wife, Ellen, of Ruckersville, their children, Sarah Elliott Waddell of Durham, N.C. and Addison Tate Waddell, III of Brooklyn, N.Y. who knew him as "Uncle Charlie" and a tight knit group of steadfast, longtime friends. Arrangements, per Chuck's wishes, are simple and private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Most Popular
-
Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage
-
UVa debuts test as three more area virus cases confirmed
-
Richmond couple who recently traveled to Charlottesville test positive for COVID-19
-
219 cases of COVID-19 in Va.; ‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.