April 13, 1957 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Charles Legh Waddell of Albemarle County, died at home, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Charlie was born on April 13, 1957, in the University of Virginia Medical Center to Greatest Generation parents, Addison Tate and Aleida Mae Anderson Waddell. He shared his birthday with Thomas Jefferson. A lifelong Charlottesville/Albemarle resident, and Wahoo fan, he attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, Jack Jouett Junior High and graduated from Albemarle High School in 1975. After some years of working in his dad's business he turned his attention to his love of motorcycles and worked at Jarman's Sportcycles. Later, and for the duration of his career, he finished hardwood floors with his closest friends. Besides motorcycles, Chuck loved, and sometimes hated golf. The "I Really Really Love Golf" bumper sticker on his Red Toyota pickup bore witness to his affection. As time passed, Charlie's often solitary nature led him to spend long hours hiking his beloved Blue Ridge. He smiled broadly pointing out favorite peaks, gaps, and trails. He was a familiar friend at Durty Nelly's Pub. Charles was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by older brother, Addison Tate "Tink" Waddell II and wife, Ellen, of Ruckersville, their children, Sarah Elliott Waddell of Durham, N.C. and Addison Tate Waddell, III of Brooklyn, N.Y. who knew him as "Uncle Charlie" and a tight knit group of steadfast, longtime friends. Arrangements, per Chuck's wishes, are simple and private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

