December 14, 1947 - Saturday, March 28, 2020 Thomas Lewis Waddy Jr., 72, of Kents Store, Va., entered into the joy of his Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1947, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Thomas and Alice (Farrar) Waddy Sr. A graduate of S.C. Abrams High School in Palmyra, he continued his education at New River Vocational Technical School in Radford, Va. and graduated in 1967. After graduation he worked as a professionally skilled auto mechanic at Dominion Resources (formerly VEPCO) until he retired. At an early age, he joined Galilee Baptist Church in Louisa and faithfully served the Kingdom of God throughout the years. He was a member of the Ushers Ministry for over 55 years, the Galilee Men's Chorus, the Cemetery Committee, the Emergency Care Response Unit, and the Chairman of the Trustee Board. Thomas was always available to assist in the many activities of the church. On April 11, 1970 he married the love of his life, Gloria Laura Price. Their love produced two daughters, Gwendolyn Jones and the late Shelia Ann Waddy. Thomas was a remarkable man, dedicated to his family. He loved and supported them every day of his life. He enjoyed using his knowledge and expertise of auto mechanics to work on all types of engines. He loved the outdoors and spent many days, rain or shine, completing various projects around his family homes. He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Gloria; one daughter, Gwendolyn Jones; two grandsons, Denzel Waddy (Jessica Charlie) and Collin Jones; one great-grandson, Kingston Waddy; one brother, James Waddy Sr. (Connie); one sister, Regina Richardson (Ray); aunts, Bessie Lucille Bratcher, Mattie Price (Leroy), Lorraine Farrar and Veronica Keyes; one sister-in-law, Hannah Price; one brother-in- law, Eddie Price, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Melanie Winningham, Dr. Francis Ansa and the team of ICU nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in The Sun Chapel at D.D. Watson, Louisa, from 4 until 7 p.m. Due to the governor's declaration that funeral services or private family gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. - Louisa 117 West St., Louisa, Va.
In memory
