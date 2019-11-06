Shelia Ann Waddy, 49 entered into the joy of her Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1970, in Charlottesville, Va., to Thomas and Gloria (Price) Waddy Jr. She graduated from Fluvanna County Public Schools and Piedmont Virginia Community College. She worked for Albemarle County for 27 years as manager of the Albemarle Resource Center. At an early age she joined Galilee Baptist Church Louisa and worshipped regularly until her mobility started to decline. Shelia was a childhood member of the usher's ministry and the Little Twilights choir. Her faithfulness to the Lord was shown as she continued to perform the duties of web designer and financial administrator until her final days. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her delicious corn pudding. She loved her family, friends and greeted all with her beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Alice Waddy Sr.; her maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Emily Price; aunts, Inez Johnson and Margaret Price; and uncle, Richard Price. She leaves to celebrate her life her parents; one son, Denzel Waddy (Jessica Charlie); one sister, Gwendolyn Jones (Herbert); one grandson, Kingston Waddy; one nephew, Collin Jones; two aunts, Regina Richardson (Ray) and Hannah Price; two uncles, James Waddy Sr. (Connie) and Eddie Price; four great aunts, Mattie Price (Leroy), Lucille Bratcher, Veronica Keys, and Annie Price; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Notch Road Ferncliff, VA 23053. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
