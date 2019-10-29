James "Jim" Norman Wade, 77, of Cartersville, Va., died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his residence. Jim was born on December 18, 1941, to the late Norman Wade and the late Dorothy Hazel (Edwards) Wade. Jim is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Wade Woods of Fork Union, Patricia Wade Gills and her husband, Jay, of Cartersville, and Jennifer Dale Wade and her husband, Shannon, also of Cartersville; six grandchildren, Zachary, Amanda, Ashley, Brandon, Joshua and Mackenzie; four great-grandchildren, Reaghan, Riley, Braelynn and Easton. Jim is also survived by one brother, Charlie Wade and his wife, Debbie, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Curtis Wade and son-in-law, Ricky Woods. Jim is a retired lieutenant with the city of Charlottesville Fire Department of 30 years. His firefighters were his second family and thought a lot of by Jim. Jim loved his days of traveling to N.C. to the beach, playing golf, and especially loved his backyard cookouts with his family. We would like to say Thank you to Martha Jefferson Hospital and Heartland Hospice. A special thank you goes out to our mother Ann for all of her love and support. Family will receive friends form 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Osteen officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
