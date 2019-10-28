James Norman Wade, 77, of Cartersville, Va., died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his residence. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 28, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 29, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Osteen officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
