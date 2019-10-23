Rochelle S. Wade passed at St Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., on October 12, 2019, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband, David P Wade of Richmond; son, Eric S McFarlane and his wife, Tracey of Palmyra; stepdaughter, Ronda Wade Tate of Richmond; sister, Patricia Birckhead of Pinedale, Wyo.; brother, Richard Shifflett and his wife, Lutie of Earlysville, Va, and many dear nieces and nephews. Rochelle's son, Brian A Hunt passed unexpectedly the day after her death at his home in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Shifflett, and Alverta Swain; a brother, Jesse Shifflett Jr.; and a sister, Shirley Sklany. Rochelle graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va. She was employed by Charlottesville Public Schools, and later by Henrico County Public Schools. She loved being a grandmother to Lindsay McFarlane, Logan Hunt, Ethan Hunt, and Parker Hunt. A funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA 23059. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rochelle's memory to The American Heart Association or the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance (SAARA) of Virginia.
