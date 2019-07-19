Donald Jay Wagner, 86, of Afton, Va., died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Born on January 25, 1933, in Albemarle, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Jay and Katherine Wagner. Don was a graduate of NC State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He spent his career in engineering and construction management, and worked for many years with Great Eastern Management Company, retiring from there as President in 1998. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, including both active service and as a member of the Reserves, achieving the rank of Commander. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and member of Olivet Presbyterian Church. He was past President of the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association and also a member of the Charlottesville Rotary Club, and member and former Chair of the Albemarle County Service Authority. Don was a man of honesty and integrity, and a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He had a clever wit and a memory of songs and poems to the delight of his family. His creativeness and enjoyment of nature was exemplified in the cultivation of his wildflower and sunflower gardens. He was a man of great hope who loved God, his family, his special friends, and his country. Donald is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Katherine Fender and her husband, Don, of Afton, Va., Mimi Jones and her husband, Robert, of Savannah, Ga., and Mark and his wife, Tracey of Afton, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Evans Jones of Savannah, Ga., Markley Jones of Nashville, Tenn., Jay Wagner of Afton, and Jill Collins and her husband, Duaine of Charleston, S.C.; and one great-grandchild, Orin Collins. He is also survived by special nieces and a nephew, Debbie Krahn and her husband, Norm, of Alberta, Canada, Mindy Eichorn and her husband, Bill, of Matthews, N.C., Susan Sheild and her husband, George, of Charlotte, N.C., Bryan Rose of Virginia Beach, Va., and their families. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Olivet Presbyterian Church located at 2575 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901, and will be followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Advancement Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
