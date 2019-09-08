John D. Wagner, 49, of Richmond, Virginia, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 28, 1969, to the late Jean Goodwin Wagner and Charles R. Wagner. He is survived by his sister, Nina and her husband, Chris Austin, of Arlington, Virginia; brother, Doug Wagner, of Fishersville, Virginia; niece, Margot Austin; nephew, Andrew Austin; and cousin, Peggy Welter of Connecticut. He attended St. Anne's-Belfield School and Virginia Commonwealth University. An IT professional for over twenty years, he was most recently employed by Capital One in Richmond, Virginia. An avid tennis player and sports fan, he cheered for the UVA basketball team for 40 years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy, Virginia.

