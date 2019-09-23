Douglas Reid Walker, 75, of Lake Monticello, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Douglas was born in Eagle Lake, Maine, on September 25, 1943, to Peter and Geraldine Walker of St. Francis, Maine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane Walker and Cora Hafford. Nothing was more important to Doug than his love of family and true friends. Every trip to Maine included visits all over the state to visit relatives and long time friends. He often said that the proudest day of his life was when he married Elizabeth on March 17, 1979 and her son became his. Doug served in the United States Navy for 20 years, retiring in December 1981 as an Aviation Electrician. He continued to work in the aviation industry for many years. In 1997, he and Elizabeth were lucky enough to move to Naples Italy, where they remained until Doug suffered a major stroke in 2000. Through the last 20 years Doug battled back from many health issues, but the serious medical events that occurred during the last month of his life were more than he could overcome. He died peacefully with his wife and son at his side. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Henry Alan (Hank) and Stacy Hobson, of Purcellville, Va.; his sister and wife, Ruth and Eileen Walker of Bangor Maine, and several cousins and nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a celebration of Doug's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, 258 Palmyra Way, Palmyra VA 22963. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug's name to Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue https://lmvfr.org/donate, or to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank https://www.brafb.org/give-now/.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.