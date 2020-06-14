Alice, at age 91, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Walker of Keswick in September of 2012. Alice was also preceded in death by her mother and father Adelaide and Roderick G. Cowherd, sister, Marion L. Janney and a brother, Rod G. Cowherd. Alice is survived by a brother, Walton R. Cowherd (Sara) of Richmond and sisters Anne T. Handy (Wes) of Wheelersburg, West Virginia, and Mary Jane Cook (Tom) of Richmond. In addition to the named family members, Alice has a multitude of loving nieces and nephews around the country. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Nursing, Alice went to work for the UVA hospital and then later moved into the private medical sector. Upon retiring she moved to Keswick with her husband until his death where upon she moved to Richmond to live at Discovery Village until her passing. Alice was cherished by many. She was a friend to all and especially senior citizens near her home in Keswick. She was an accomplished gardener sharing her flowers with all and an exceptional seamstress. Above all Alice was dedicated to her family. The family would like to express a special thank you to her nieces, Anna C. Bryant, Sara L. Cowherd, Jane C. O'Toole (deceased); and great niece, Jessica S. Baggarley. Each of them provided her with care at the assisted living facility. Alice requested that any donations made be made to either the Gordonsville Baptist Church at 303 West Gordon Ave. PO Box 926 Gordonsville, Virginia 22942 or to the FOX Parkinson Foundation at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Alice will be buried at the Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville, Va., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
