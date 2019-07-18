Ethel P. Walker, 78, of Charlottesville, Va. departed this life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. Ethel was born on August 19, 1940, to the late Lindsay F. Price and Marion B. Price. She will forever be loved and missed dearly. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 665 Old Lynchburg Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

