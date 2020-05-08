12/15/1952 - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7 Gloria Reed Walker, 67, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 28, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Pocomoke City, Md. on December 15, 1952, to the late Montrue and William Reed. Gloria was employed in the University of Virginia Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for 32 years as a Senior Physical Administrator. During that time she received several performance awards for her dedication and service. In May 1993, Gloria joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and her dedication to Christian service shown greatly. Among the many duties and responsibilities, she undertook serving as the Financial Secretary, the Trustee Board, the Usher Board, the Hospitality Committee and Missionary work visiting the sick and shut-ins. She served on the Deacon, Deaconess and Youth Council for Charlottesville and surrounding areas. She particularly enjoyed giving words of encouragement to young people. There is so much we can say about this "Wonder, Willing, Worker, Woman of God" She served well in so many offices in the church and the community. Gloria enjoyed serving, her loving hands not only touched the church family her hands reached out into the community beyond the walls of the Church. She used her talents in various volunteer efforts among which were the Albemarle County Community Outreach Center, Mary Williams Senior Center, Albemarle County Voter Registration and Piedmont Virginia Community College. Gloria leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 22 years, Clarence Walker III; stepchildren, Leslie Walker-Parks, Lisa Walker, Larissa Walker, and Lolita Walker of Waynesboro, Va. and Timantha Roseboro of Palmyra, Va.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Aravia Walker, Mahogany Parks, Chyna Reed, Jayden Walker and Aria Jones; sisters, Shirley Corbin (Floyd) of Hockessin, Dele., and Michelle Green, of Hampton, Va.; brother, William "Boss" Reed, of Newark Dele.; goddaughter, Shana Craft- Hart; two special cousins, Antoinette Schoolfield and Joyce Schoolfield; dear friends, Robbie Burton, Clara Jameson, Lisa Horning; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the Corona Virus there will be no funeral. The family will have a Memorial service at a later date with family and friends. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA
