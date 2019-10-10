Walker, James “Jimmie” William

James “Jimmie” William Walker, 85, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Born on May 25, 1934, in Cismont, he was the son of the late Percy and Dulcie Walker. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Helen Chisholm, Hazel Brown; and a brother, Earl Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; children, Tammy and her fiancé, Gary, and Chip and his wife, Tracey; grandchildren, Trenton, Tori and her husband, Brian, and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Bubby, Dakota, Maya, and Oakley. He is also survived by a sibling, Myra Lee Sandridge and her husband, Donnie; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends, including a special friend, Terry Herring.
Jimmie proudly served in the United States Army and owned and operated Walker’s Exxon/Automotive, Wrecker Service, and Hertz Rent a Car for 34 years. After retiring, Jimmie enjoyed spending time at his son’s business, bowling, and golfing. Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at local donut shops, Tip Top, and the Aberdeen Barn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department, 283 Reas Ford Road, 22936. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in memory of Jimmie Walker to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, 460 Stagecoach Road, Suite F, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
