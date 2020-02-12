Andre Jarrad Waller, 39, of Woodbridge, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Clavon Irene Wilson and his paternal grandparents, Henry Sr. and Lelia Waller. Andre was born on February 11, 1980, in Charlottesville, Va., to Patrice Wilson Waller and Henry Waller Jr. He was educated in the Charlottesville Public School System and employed by Merchco Services Inc. Spending time with family and friends, listening to hip-hop and rap music, and watching his favorite sports teams (the Knicks, Giants, and North Carolina Tarheels) were some of his fondest pastimes. Andre was also a collector of sporting apparel, especially baseball caps, and athletic shoes. He enjoyed a good meal and his favorite food was fried chicken. Andre's strong spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of struggles. He demonstrated that it is not our strength that keeps us going. It is our faith and perseverance. In addition to his parents, Andre will forever be cherished by his brothers, Kareem Waller of Springfield, V., and Patrick Waller of Woodbridge, Va.; paternal grandfather, the Rev. William Wilson of Rocky Mount, N.C.; an aunt, Yvonne Wilkins and husband, Angelo, of Bowie, Md.; a great-aunt, Francina Fleming and husband, James, of Orlando, Fla.; a stepmother, Frances Waller of Woodbridge, Va.; a stepbrother, Derrick Williams of Woodbridge, Va.; and a host of cousins and dear friends. A homegoing service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3045 Morgantown Road, Ivy, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
