Olive "Ryan" Walsh, 93, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace, where she had lived the last 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Chuck Walsh in 1998; and her son, Bill Walsh in 2012. Ryan and Chuck traveled the world during his long military career and in his retirement years. Ryan's younger years were busy with raising five children and volunteer work. In her later years, after Chuck died, she enjoyed many activities with girlfriends. In 2009 she moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to be closer to family. Her memory will be cherished by Diane and Bruce Bateman; Courtney, Josh and Sarah Grace Bascom; Kristie Bateman and Chris Hale; Tom, Alaine, Leigh and Kate Walsh; Kevin and Jean Walsh; Steve and Nancy Walsh; Chris, Courtney, Erin and Colin Walsh; Sarah Walsh and Ansgar Larson; and Maureen Doherty. A celebration service will be held at Our Lady of Peace on October 30, 2019. A final service and burial will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Those inclined to make a donation might consider the SPCA at caspca.org or to a charity feeding the poor. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.