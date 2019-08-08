Shawn Christopher Ward, 47, of Geranium Road, Ruckersville, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at a residence in Ruckersville. Born on August 21, 1971, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late William Bowles. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Ward of Orange; two daughters, Tamia Ward and Anicia Ward of Barboursville; maternal grandmother, Lila Arrington of Rochelle; two sisters, Nicole Turner of Gordonsville, and LaTonya Ward of Port Arthur, Texas; two brothers, William Bowles Jr. of Clear Spring, Md., and Brandon Wood of Fluvanna; and many aunts and uncles and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Main Uno Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Lewis officiating. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.