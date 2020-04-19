March 12, 1938 - Thursday, April 16, 2020 Martha "Mamo" Dyson Waring, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born Martha Ellen Dyson, on March 12, 1938, in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of Warren A. Dyson and Sarah Jones Dyson of Rockville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John NH Waring (2013) and son John H Waring (1994). She is survived by her brother, Charles W Dyson and his wife, Pat, of Doswell, Va.; sons, Robert W. Waring of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Benjamin M. Waring and his wife, Joy, of Albemarle County, Va. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, John M. Waring of Palmyra, Va., Dustie Waring of Nashville, Tenn., Tanner Waring of Winston-Salem, N.C., Nellie Barker and her husband, Morgan, of Batesville, Va., Duncan Waring of Virginia Beach, and Daphne and Trevor Waring of Albemarle County; nieces, Beth Dyson and Jenny Dyson Long; as well as her nephew, Charles W Dyson Jr. of Richmond, Va. In addition to her family, Martha leaves behind many dear friends and relatives in Charlottesville, Winston-Salem, N.C., and the Richmond area. She lived her life a paradigm of her Christian values, always patient, always kind, never harsh or boastful. Loving her family and taking care of them was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren. A dedicated wife and mother who practically raised her three sons by herself while their dad traveled the world providing for the family. From the bumps and bruises of childhood to homework, girlfriends, speeding tickets, working life, and marriages, she was always there to do her utmost for her brood. A lifelong, dedicated follower of Christ, she also loved her church. Her 30 years at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Charlottesville brought her great joy as well, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, attending United Methodist Women functions, Circle meetings and bible study, and cooking for bake sales. While tiny in stature, the 5' farm girl was a giant among all who knew her. "Mamo" as she was called, proved herself time and time again to be the strongest of us all. A small person who had an immeasurable effect on all of our lives and will leave an even greater void in her passing. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution in her name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 Rio Rd East, Charlottesville, Va 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
