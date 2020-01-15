Anthony "Ashy" Wendell Wars, 61, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born on January 31, 1958, to Arthur Joseph and Fannie Jackson Wars. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Francis Jerome Wars. Anthony was educated in the Charlottesville public school system and graduated from Lane High School in 1977. He attended Piedmont Virginia Community College. Anthony was baptized at an early age, and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va. Anthony was known for his nonstop conversations with family, friends, and whomever he came in contact with. He had a very warm and generous heart. He loved his family dearly and loved giving presents to his sister and brothers, but especially his nieces. He was well known in the neighborhood as one who was willing to always help others. He was a very talented musician who played guitar and piano by ear. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Joseph Wars (Jeanette) of Elgin, Illinois and Arthur Wars (Barbara) of Charlottesville; his sister, Camilla Wars Mitchell (William) of Fort Myers, Florida; his significant other, Raymona "KiKi" Matthews; nieces, Stephanie-Wars Williams of Burlington, N.C., Kisha Mitchell of Chicago, Ill., Yoma Mitchell Miller of Newport News, Va.; a great-niece, Marissa Williams of Burlington, N.C.; and of host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 632 W. Main Street. Interment will follow at the Jackson Family Cemetery, Silas Jackson Lane, Free Union, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, BETWEEN CHARLOTTESVILLE AND WESTMINSTER. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.