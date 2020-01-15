Anthony "Ashy" Wendell Wars, 61, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born on January 31, 1958, to Arthur Joseph and Fannie Jackson Wars. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Francis Jerome Wars. Anthony was educated in the Charlottesville public school system and graduated from Lane High School in 1977. He attended Piedmont Virginia Community College. Anthony was baptized at an early age, and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va. Anthony was known for his nonstop conversations with family, friends, and whomever he came in contact with. He had a very warm and generous heart. He loved his family dearly and loved giving presents to his sister and brothers, but especially his nieces. He was well known in the neighborhood as one who was willing to always help others. He was a very talented musician who played guitar and piano by ear. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Joseph Wars (Jeanette) of Elgin, Illinois and Arthur Wars (Barbara) of Charlottesville; his sister, Camilla Wars Mitchell (William) of Fort Myers, Florida; his significant other, Raymona "KiKi" Matthews; nieces, Stephanie-Wars Williams of Burlington, N.C., Kisha Mitchell of Chicago, Ill., Yoma Mitchell Miller of Newport News, Va.; a great-niece, Marissa Williams of Burlington, N.C.; and of host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 632 W. Main Street. Interment will follow at the Jackson Family Cemetery, Silas Jackson Lane, Free Union, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

