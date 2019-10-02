Army LTC (Ret.) Lloyd Russell Washington Army LTC (Ret) Lloyd Russell Washington, age 57, of Woodbridge, Va., began his heavenly journey home to eternal paradise on September 21, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., to Lucille Payne (Washington). He was a 1980 graduate of Charlottesville High School. Against all odds and despite obstacles, Lloyd was the first of his immediate family to graduate from college, with a BS degree with honors in Business Administration from Virginia Union University in 1987. Following college, Lloyd proudly served his country as an Officer in the United States Army. Culminating his military career, his service included two wars; the Gulf war in 1990-1991 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009-2010 in which the latter, he earned the Bronze Star Medal. On February 27, 2011, Lloyd embarked on a new chapter in life, as he retired honorably from the United States Army after 24 years of fulfillment, service, and dedication to his country. Upon his retirement, he joined corporate America and worked for Raytheon and Northrop Grumman over the course of 6 years. During this period, he obtained his Certified Defense Financial Management Certification in 2012 from The American Society of Military Comptrollers. Eventually, in 2017 he retired from work altogether to enjoy his life with those close to him. Lloyd leaves to cherish his memories his beloved life partner, Charlene Kahawaii; mother, Lucille Payne (Washington); sons, Damien Washington and Christian Washington; granddaughters Maniyah and Amira Washington; sisters, Angela Washington and Martina Payne; brother, Lloyd Walker of Louisa County; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Levonia Washington; sister, Nicole Washington; nephew and niece, Antonio and Quanshe Washington; aunt, Beulah Washington; and uncle, John Washington. He will always be remembered as a man of honor, courage, loyalty and of integrity. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the number of lives he has touched. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mt. Zion African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, Va. He will be laid to rest at River View Cemetery. Funeral services are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service and you may sign the guest register at www.McClennyfuneralservice.com. Offers of condolences may be sent to McClenny Funeral Service, Inc., 600 Henry Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.