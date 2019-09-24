Evelyn Johnson Washington, 70, of Unionville, Va., was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to gain her angel wings on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 23, 1949, in Charlottesville, Va., and was the daughter of the late McPherson and Georgene Frye Sr. Evelyn was a loving, caring, outgoing person; beautiful inside and out, who trusted God and always spoke her mind. Her love of family and friends was always expressed whether through her generosity or acts of service. She loved to travel all over the world and have fun. Her health never slowed her down. Evelyn attended Carver High School. She was baptized at an early age and became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Orange, Va. She later attended Mount Holy Baptist Church in Unionville, Va. Before she departed she was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church in Madison, Va. She was an active member in the Church and the community. She worked as a contractor for the government at several different locations but her most recent job was at New-Age in Charlottesville, Va. She is survived by four loving sons, James E. Johnson Jr. (Paula) of Orange, Va., Timothy A. Johnson (Bridget) of Rhoadesville, Va., Dwayne L. Washington (Dana) of Charlottesville, Va., and Larry L. Washington Jr. (Pamela) of Locust Grove, Va.; one brother, Clinton Frye; and three sisters, Mary Jackson, Joyce McRae, and Pastor Marilyn Rankin. She had 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by one brother, McPherson Frye Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, in Madison, Va. Prior to the service, a visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Evelyn's name to Antioch Baptist Church in Madison, Va. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
