July 31, 1959 – November 8, 2019 Gerald E. Washington, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend departed his life to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019. Gerald was born at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. He graduated from Fluvanna County High School in 1977. From 1994 to 2015 Gerald earned several certification’s from CATEC. He was preceded in death by his father, James Washington Sr. and son, Gerald Washington Jr. He is survived by his mother, Amelia Washington of Virginia Beach, Virginia, (formerly of Charlottesville, Virginia); wife, Claudette Greene and daughter, Yasmine Washington, both of Charlottesville, Virginia; son, Gene Washington of Charlottesville, Virginia, and one grandson. Gerald had three sisters and three brothers, Gwen Washington of Chesapeake, Virginia, Debra Mills of Woodbridge, Virginia, Betty Reed of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Alan Howard of Elkton, Virginia, James Washington Jr. and Patrick Washington, both from Charlottesville, Virginia, and a host of relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, Virginia, at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019.
