Winfred L. Washington, 65, of Lovingston, Va., passed from this life on Monday morning, February 3, 2020. The son of the late Addison and Flossie Washington, Winfred was born on April 19, 1954, in Lovingston, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Winfred D. Washington (Chasity) of Faber, and Eric L. Washington of Arrington; one brother, Charles Washington (Camilla) of Greensboro, N.C.; two sisters, Doris Meredith (John) of Waynesboro, and Brenda Abbit (Bev) of Madison Heights; two special aunts, Pearly Mae Turner of Shipman, and Ella Washington of Md.; five grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, loving relatives, and close friends. Winfred was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Washington; a brother, Lawrence Wheeler; and a nephew, Gordon Meredith, all of Lovingston. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, Va., with family visitation at 12 p.m. and the homegoing service beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
